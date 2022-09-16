Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

3 children die in Louisiana house fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. Friday in Gretna.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were rushed to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Several agencies responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Adventures is a 3-in-1 theme park that takes pride in making sure it's guest make...
New Wild Adventures expansion coming next year
One man was arrested on Friday in a theft by deception case.
1 man arrested in Crisp Co. theft by deception case
On Tuesday evening, a fire destroyed a chicken house.
Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house
University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater say their private event was canceled because...
Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content

Latest News

Moms nationwide share Black daughters' reactions to seeing 'The Little Mermaid' clip
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. 'advance...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar