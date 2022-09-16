Ask the Expert
1 wanted in Americus armed robbery

1 man is wanted in an Americus armed robbery.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted armed robbery suspect.

Jakeem Rashard Carter,23, of Americus is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault and battery.

The charges stem from the assault and robbery of a male in the 400 block of Pinecrest Drive on May 14.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carter is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011. Anyone knowing the immediate location of Carter should call 911.

