Staying dry and warming up

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wall to wall sunshine and pleasant Thursday afternoon. A rather benign weather pattern remains with drier air covering the region. Other than a few passing fair weather clouds no fan fair during the last days of summer. Definitely near perfect for outdoor activities.

Say good-bye fall as temperatures warm to and above average next week. Highs return to the 90s with lows in the upper 60s. Also higher humidity therefore you’ll feel the mugginess once again.

In the tropics Tropical Storm Fiona is moving west toward the Leeward Islands. Fiona expected to move across the Islands late Friday into early Saturday then Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands late Saturday into Sunday. Still too early for any potential impacts across the lower 48. We’re watching.

