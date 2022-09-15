Ask the Expert
Ryan Reynolds gets a colonoscopy on camera for PSA

Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy on camera for a PSA.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ryan Reynolds is used to being on camera, but this is a little different.

The actor allowed a video crew to film his colonoscopy screening.

“It’s not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives,” Reynolds said.

And he’s right; more people under 50 are getting diagnosed with colorectal cancer now than they were a decade ago.

In fact, there are new guidelines lowering the age of colon screening from 50 to 45.

A colonoscopy involves using a tiny camera to look through the colon for small growths called polyps that can turn cancerous.

The doctor found a small one during Reynolds’ procedure. When he gave the actor the news, he said: “This was potentially life-saving for you. This is exactly why you do this.”

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

