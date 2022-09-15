Ruling on Old Albany Middle School to come Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s likely that this Friday an Albany Judge could make a decision on the Old Albany Middle School’s future. This comes as she heard from all parties involved during a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The hearing lasted about an hour in a half while judge Victoria Darrisaw listened to attorneys make their case.

The hearing was about 1 hour and 30 minutes. (WALB)

Those Attorneys were representing the Historical Preservation Commission (HPC), the City of Albany, Phoebe and the Hospital Authority.

The argument against the HPC had to do mostly with if they had standing to bring the issue to superior court, arguing that since they are an entity of the city appointed by the Albany city commission they answer to the city, and the final decision maker is the city commission.

“HPC, you do your thing and citizen applicant if your dissatisfied you appeal to us,” said Dana Maine, attorney for the city.

Tommy Colmean, attorney for the Hospital Authority, added that the HPC’s role plays a part in the decision.

“The HPC is an official agency of the city of Albany 29:32 “The city can’t sue itself,” Coleman said.

Faison Middleton IV, representing Phoebe, had one request of the judge.

“We would humbly and respectfully request judge that you move on an expedited basis and enter an order Dismissing this entire action.” said

The HPC argued their ordinance gives them the ability to have Superior Court Review the process, letting the judge decide if the HPC abused their discretion when denying demolition permits which was one of the only ways the city could reverse the HPC’s decision.

Attorney Phil Cannon argued there was wrongdoing when the City gave phoebe permits to start construction at the old Albany middle school while the issue was still in superior court.

Phil Cannon is the Attorney Representing HPC. (WALB)

“Under certiorari they could not do that. The certiorari basically acts as a supersedes and a stay until a final hearing. Whoever in the city of Albany ordered code to sign those permits knowing that the writ had been filed and the final hearing had not been had is evidence of wrongdoing,” said Cannon.

Darrisaw asked attorneys to give written proposals of their position by Friday at 2 p.m.

“I must follow the law, that’s it. I’m going to do my job and then we’ll take it from there. I don’t have a dog in the fight. I don’t care one way or the other. I just have to follow the law as it’s gathered and given to me,” said Darrisaw.

She said she will try to make a ruling by Friday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.