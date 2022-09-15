Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs

Ask the Expert
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs.

On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events.

The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula from 9 a.m. to noon for free shore fishing.

The CAST Foundation’s goal is to enrich the lives of children with special needs, support their families and strengthen communities through the sport of fishing.

The outdoor experience was followed by a picnic lunch and an awards ceremony for the children.

“We’re giving them the opportunity to angel, learn, water safety and just being able to enjoy it,” said Rick Thorne, program coordinator.

This year, the foundation will hold over 80 events in 35 states.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

