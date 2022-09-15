Ask the Expert
Moultrie humane Society set to host fundraising event

The Moultrie-Colquitt Humane Society is hosting their 2nd annual fundraiser next Thursday September 22nd.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Humane Society is hosting its second annual Clays for Strays event to help raise funds to keep their furry friends happy.

The event will happen on Sept. 22.

“We’re working to put our animals into rescue. We’re looking really to increase adoptions. Adoptions, generally (are) our best source. We call it out for an outcome to get an animal in and out,” said Steve Weber, vice chair Board of Directors.

Currently, the Humane Society is at full capacity but with this fundraiser, they hope to get some relief.

“I’m sure hopeful for it. It will at least help us take care of our friends here so that they are happy and healthy. But what would really help us out as far as our capacity is just adoption. So, if you want to come here and you can take a look at all of our friends here and hopefully find your best friend to take home,” said Amanda Casteel, Moultrie Humane Society operations manager.

This year, the Moultrie Humane society hopes to gain 50 Skeet Shooters, which is more than what they had last year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

