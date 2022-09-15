Lowndes Co. transitional ministry home sparks community debate

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Concerns have been raised about the potential addition of an all men’s recovery home to a neighborhood in Lowndes County.

Redeemed Living is expanding to Valdosta. The ministry will house men recovering from drug or alcohol abuse.

The county planning committee approved the request for the home too soon back in June, according to regulations. They now must wait at least six months to make a decision.

Some Valdosta residents said they don’t want a transitional home in their neighborhood.

“The main reason that the community is concerned about this facility being put in that location is the fact that it is being ran by individuals and it is not regulated by local, state or federal government,” Savannah Baker, a Valdosta resident,, said.

Some people said their opposition of the transitional home is not about bashing people in their community but protecting their kids and families.

“There’s a statistic showing that crime is higher with men, not to mention men that are trying to recover from addiction. There is a very high relapse rate. So just because something hasn’t happened, doesn’t mean that it won’t,” Baker said.

Redeemed Living said the men that will live at the home are protective of their own recovery, but they’re also protective of the ministry. So, they look out for people doing wrong, because of so much the ministry does for them.

“I just really want to make sure that we give these guys a really good opportunity to just be able to get back into the community, so they can give back. The only way that they can come to the program is if they are sober upon arrival,” Brent Moore, Board member of Redeemed Living, said.

The ministry found a contractor who could provide them with a house with 15 or so acres that can work with them on pricing. But Baker said the home should model after state ran transitional homes.

“Until you have a facility that is mirrored like ones that is ran by the state where there is licensed People onsite, around the clock 24/7 and security like other facilities in our county, I don’t believe anything is going to help at this point,” Baker said.

While Some families don’t like the addition of the ministry home, the ministry is trying to work with these families to come to an understanding.

“To address their concerns, one of the big moves we have made is we are bringing in a paid staff to be in the house at all times. So they’re obviously not going to be intoxicated, they’re not going to be on drugs, they’re not coming down off of drugs. They already went through detox or a treatment facility at that point,” Moore said.

Moore said they’ve seen success from other transitional homes in other areas.

“We want to make sure that this helps the community, not hurt it and make sure that everyone in the community is safe. We’ve got signed letters from the direct neighbors at our last house. One of them was a retired policemen and the other was just an older lady and both of them agreed (that) we would’ve never known that y’all were a recovery residence,” Moore said.

Other residents said they feel the facility will be a good outcome for the community, just somewhere it is already zoned for.

