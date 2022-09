TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Fall in love with Tifton this autumn.

From indoor golf to hands-on art and art installations, there are so many opportunities for family fun or a special date.

Take advantage of the cooler weather and get out and explore Tifton.

Find out more about Tifton here: https://bit.ly/3eRcvOl

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.