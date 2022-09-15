Friday likely to determine future of Albany historic building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, the fate of Phoebe’s living and learning community at the Old Albany Middle school will be decided.

This comes as Judge Victoria Darrisaw is expecting to file a decision by Friday at 5 p.m.

There are two options. Darrisaw can side with Phoebe, the city of Albany and the Hospital authority to continue with demolition or she can side with the Historical Preservation Commission (HPC).

If she sides with the HPC, then Phoebe would be stopped from demolishing the building, and forced to go back and figure out a plan that would comply with the HPC’s guidelines to protect the site.

Phil Cannon, the Attorney representing the HPC, said what he thinks Jude Darrisaw’s decision will be based on.

Phil Cannon is representing the HPC. (WALB)

“In my opinion based on the way the discussion went, her sole decision is going to be whether the city commission did their job. If the city did their job at the appellate hearing correctly, she’ll rule for the city if she decided the city abused their discretion, she’ll rule in favor of the HPC,” said Cannon.

The conversation around this project has been lengthy, with the initial hearing being back in July.

Phoebe argues that any more delays could hurt their timeline of a living and learning community being developed by the fall of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.