Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Friday likely to determine future of Albany historic building

Phoebe is looking to use the Old Albany Middle School for their iving and learning community.
Phoebe is looking to use the Old Albany Middle School for their iving and learning community.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, the fate of Phoebe’s living and learning community at the Old Albany Middle school will be decided.

This comes as Judge Victoria Darrisaw is expecting to file a decision by Friday at 5 p.m.

There are two options. Darrisaw can side with Phoebe, the city of Albany and the Hospital authority to continue with demolition or she can side with the Historical Preservation Commission (HPC).

If she sides with the HPC, then Phoebe would be stopped from demolishing the building, and forced to go back and figure out a plan that would comply with the HPC’s guidelines to protect the site.

Phil Cannon, the Attorney representing the HPC, said what he thinks Jude Darrisaw’s decision will be based on.

Phil Cannon is representing the HPC.
Phil Cannon is representing the HPC.(WALB)

“In my opinion based on the way the discussion went, her sole decision is going to be whether the city commission did their job. If the city did their job at the appellate hearing correctly, she’ll rule for the city if she decided the city abused their discretion, she’ll rule in favor of the HPC,” said Cannon.

The conversation around this project has been lengthy, with the initial hearing being back in July.

Phoebe argues that any more delays could hurt their timeline of a living and learning community being developed by the fall of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Adventures is a 3-in-1 theme park that takes pride in making sure it's guest make...
New Wild Adventures expansion coming next year
Ambulance generic
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting
The GBI said in total, 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of...
4 arrested in South Ga. drug trafficking investigation
32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy was charged in connection to the shooting.
‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens
One man was arrested on Friday in a theft by deception case.
1 man arrested in Crisp Co. theft by deception case

Latest News

DPH has been giving the vaccine for 1 week.
Dept. of Public Health promising better protection with new Covid-19 Booster
The COVID-19 test kit kiosk is located at the Dougherty County Department of Public Health....
Dougherty Co. Health Department’s COVID testing kiosk up and running
WALB
Dougherty Co. Health Department's COVID testing kiosk up and running
Ambulance generic
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting