Black Medical Heroes Exhibit featured in Albany

Parts of the exhibit.
Parts of the exhibit.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s just one month left to visit Albany’s Unsung: African- American Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia exhibit.

The exhibit showcases Black Albany locals who contributed greatly to the medical field.

The exhibit was first brought to Albany during Black History Month this year but quickly served another purpose.

Jackie Entz, the Director of Education for the Artesian Alliance, said the exhibit highlights Albany’s history.

Jackie Entz is the Director of Education for the Artesian Alliance.
Jackie Entz is the Director of Education for the Artesian Alliance.

“We decided that we wanted to be able to share more of Albany’s culture and Albany’s history,” Entz said. “We wanted to make sure that we were able to tell a local story. So that’s why we went off of the theme for 2022 which was Black health and wellness.”

The exhibit displays old medical tools and highlights key moments in Black history when it comes to the medical field and the impacts they had.

Medical supplies featured in the museum.
Medical supplies featured in the museum.

“In 2021 we actually unveiled an entire exhibit around midwifery. So it was really neat to dig a little bit further into some of the people that had to birth a lot of children in lower-income areas in Albany back in the 50′s, 60′s (and) 70′s,” Entz said.

Entz emphasizes the fact that some of the babies that were born with the help of midwives are still around today.

Exhibit leaders also collaborated with Albany State University (ASU) staff along with many others in order to show some of Albany’s unknown history.

The exhibit is displayed at the Thronateeska Heritage Center.

Thornateeska Heritage Center.
Thornateeska Heritage Center.

“We were very fortunate to be able to build the exhibit with the assistance of Albany State University,” Entz said. “They played a huge role in putting this together. We had Dr. Slaughter Wilson who sent us some of her students so that they could go through and do a lot of the legwork and pull some really cool facts.”

She said ASU students conducted a lot of research to put this exhibit together.

They also plan to bring in the help of some local authors.

“We’re also very thankful for one of our board members Angie Gibson. She went through and she did a lot of the legwork between connecting us with some of the different professors at Albany State University,” Entz said.

She hopes the months of discussion and group effort translate to those who visit.

“We are trying to open up conversations and getting people to talk to one another. Because this is everybody’s history,” she said.

