Upcoming hearing could determine Phoebe, Albany Tech project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning could determine the future of the Old Albany Middle School. That’s the location Phoebe and Albany Tech want to use for their living and learning community.

Construction at the old Albany Middle School is now on pause. That’s due to a temporary restraining order granted by a superior court judge on the Historic Preservation Committee’s (HPC) behalf.

Friday afternoon, Phoebe started work at their living and learning community after the City of Albany gave them permits.

That Saturday, Judge Victoria Darrisaw issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting any more work, before they have a hearing on the issue.

Now, the city, HPC, the hospital authority and Phoebe will have a judge review the issue at hand.

City Attorney Nathan Davis calls it a major one.

“One of the biggest ones ever to face the city and we feel comfortable in our position,” said Davis

Part of that position is that the HPC didn’t say why they denied demolition of the properties involved and whether they even have standing to be in court.

“With all due respect, I don’t think they’re the proper party that should be filing this,” said Davis.

The HPC argues demolishing the buildings Phoebe wants to use will hurt the historical district.

The city argues Phoebe’s plans keep the historical value and look while helping the nursing shortage.

Previously, Phoebe’s Scott Steiner told WALB that no developer has approached them concerning the property.

“We’ve had it for 20 years now. We haven’t been approached by a single person who says we’ve got a great idea for this property,” said Steiner.

Recently, WALB News 10 learned developer Matthew Davis said he did approach Phoebe in 2020.

“Over several months, I had multiple meetings with Phoebe officials, and we toured the dilapidated interior of the school. Ultimately, Phoebe chose to attempt to develop the project themselves,” Davis said in a statement to WALB.

He believes the project could be developed in a manner that satisfies the HPC’s requirements, and he could help.

“Mr. Davis has never presented a viable redevelopment proposal for the school property, and certainly not one that meets the healthcare workforce development needs of our community, and we are not able to work with him on this project,” Phoebe officials said in a statement in response.

At the hearing, if the judge sides with the city, Phoebe will be able to continue their work. If the judge sides with the HPC, Davis said the issue, then would go to trial.

In response, both Davis and Phoebe issued full statements to WALB News 10.

“In response to WALB reaching out to me and inquiring about my previous development efforts relating to the former school on Jefferson Avenue, I want to emphatically state that I am strongly supportive of the Living and Learning Center vision for the property. I independently approached Phoebe in the fall of 2020 offering to purchase and redevelop the school property. Over several months, I had multiple meetings with Phoebe officials, and we toured the dilapidated interior of the school. Ultimately, Phoebe chose to attempt to develop the project themselves. Given HPC’s recent legal action and the costs Phoebe and the taxpayer will incur, I have reiterated my offer to help. I earnestly believe the development can be constructed in a manner that satisfies the HPC’s requirements. For the betterment of Southwest Georgia, I am willing to step in by providing development services and get all parties pulling in the same direction to get this transformative project completed. Since this is a rapidly evolving issue, I have had recent communication with Phoebe re-offering my proposal to help. Davis Companies enhances communities through development, and we would be proud to do so in the place we call home.” - Davis’ full statement.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Davis’s recollections of our discussions about redevelopment efforts involving Phoebe property are inaccurate. In 2019, we reached out to Mr. Davis to have initial discussions about potential redevelopment options. He was primarily interested in providing housing for traveling contract nurses, and his general proposals were not tenable options. On July 27, 2021, Mr. Davis sent us an email in which he wrote, ‘After thinking more about it and reviewing my pipeline of deals, I will not be involved in the school project. I wish you the best of luck with it and hope it comes to fruition.’ Once we developed specific plans for a living and learning community, Mr. Davis expressed renewed interest in taking over the project. Yesterday, he emailed several woefully inadequate development proposals. One would require Phoebe to turn over the full construction and design plans and pay $42 million for Mr. Davis to assume control of the project and cut out the current developer. The other two options would force Phoebe to lease the property from him for 75 years - a legal impossibility, since the remainder of Phoebe’s current lease with the Albany-Dougherty Hospital Authority is only 30 years. Mr. Davis also stated he would rent apartments to whoever paid him the most money, rather than focusing on nursing students which is the crux of our living and learning community plan. Mr. Davis has never presented a viable redevelopment proposal for the school property, and certainly not one that meets the healthcare workforce development needs of our community, and we are not able to work with him on this project.” - Steiner’s full statement.

