Tourism Alliance to increase tourism in South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Everyone wants to get out and enjoy some time visiting new things and having new adventures. The Convention and Visitors Bureaus are trying to accommodate the folks.

“Yes, we are. The Scenic South Georgia Tourism Association is working together. We are forming a new alliance together to be able to promote all of Southwest Georgia as a whole and come up with ideas that we can put together tours,” said Rashelle Minix, the Executive Director of the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau. “That way we can all compliment each other. From spirits tours that would include your beer, breweries, the wineries, the distilleries and then moving into several of the communities coming together to compliment each other with our African American Heritage Tour.”

Tourism growth is something that is viable to everybody in South Georgia. Minx said with the Bureaus working together, she expects to see some growth.

“The more product development that we can put out together, whether they stay in one place and visit more. It creates a longer stay for all of us and it gives us opportunities to grow more tourism but also maximizes our marketing dollars. So that we are pulling together and we are promoting each other,” she said.

Minix said tourism brings new opportunities for experiences people might not have had before.

“In tourism, the visitor doesn’t see county lines. They see opportunities and experiences. And that’s what they are looking for as a visitor,” Minix said. “So we want to come together and give us the opportunity to develop more product development. Showing everyone what we have. What our heritage is, our history is, all of the experiences with each attraction in each area.”

And with tourism growth comes economic development in the area, according to Minix.

“When you bring visitors in, you are giving more opportunities and experiences. You are also giving them a taste of the quality of life that each community has and when you have people that are traveling, it could be presidents of companies,” she said. “It could be business owners looking to expand or relocate. So we feel tourism is a huge part of economic development and opportunities to showcase Southwest Georgia.”

