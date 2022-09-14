Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater said their private event was canceled because of their content.

The Hodgetwin brothers-- Keith and Kevin Hodge-- are known as the “Conservative Twins.”

The content was specifically on the LGBTQ+ community. Now, several people are upset that the Hodge twins were canceled, some said without explanation.

This isn’t the first time their event has been canceled in Georgia.

Back in July, the Hodgetwins’ performance in Columbus was canceled just 24 hours before. It was canceled for similar reasons because of its anti-LGBTQIA+ content, that’s according to our sister station WTVM.

The canceled show was set for Thursday, Sept. 15. The comedians announced on their social media that they moved the event; which was private and not put on by the city, to Berrian County.

First, the Tift Theatre posted the cancelation announcement on Facebook.

“We have been in recent communications with the Hodgetwins live promotor. It is unfortunate that we must announce they have made the decision to change their venue from the Tift Theatre.”

Then, the Hodgetwins replied to that post. Implying that theatre management reached out to their promoter by email.

“You canceled the show due to LGBTQ, It’s in the email you sent to our promoter, why lie about it,”

City officials said they weren’t aware the theater had reached out to the promoter, allegedly asking the Twins to tone back the nature of their performance.

City leaders also said canceling the show hurts the local businesses in the area.

“The city council was not aware of what transpired with the Tifton theater until around noon Monday. The mayor and council did not vote on this matter, no member on the council had anything to do with this decision,” said Josh Reynolds, District 1 Counselman.

Tifton mayor Julie Smith said she is working to make amends with the brothers, by offering to reimburse back any expenses lost for having to change venues.

She said she is also keeping the scheduled date open at Tift Theater with hopes the twins will have their show.

WALB News 10′s Alicia Lewis reached out to both the Hodgetwins and the Tift Theater for additional comments and hasn’t heard back from either.

