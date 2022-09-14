Ask the Expert
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a deferred judgment.
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who trafficked and raped her received a deferred judgment.

KCRG reports that 17-year-old Pieper Lewis received a deferred judgment with probation for five years on Tuesday.

Previously, Lewis pled guilty to killing Zachary Brooks two years ago in Des Moines, Iowa.

Lewis said she became a victim of human trafficking after getting kicked out of her home. She said Brooks raped her several times leading up to her stabbing him.

A judge was supposed to sentence the 17-year-old last week but delayed it after the teen’s lawyers brought forward several witnesses. They testified she was not a threat to the community and shouldn’t go to prison.

Officials said Lewis was facing up to twenty years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

