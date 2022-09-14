Ask the Expert
Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany

State Superintendent Richard Woods passing out pocket sized constitutions to students.
State Superintendent Richard Woods passing out pocket sized constitutions to students.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Dougherty County schools welcomed a special visitor Wednesday.

State School Superintendent, Richard Woods visited two elementary schools, including his old school Morningside Elementary.

Morningside Elementary School sign.
Morningside Elementary School sign.(WALB)

He also visited Radium Springs Elementary school.

During the visit, he walked through each school and visited many classrooms to hand out materials.

“Today, of course, we’re celebrating the U.S. constitution throughout the entire week and today it’s my pleasure to be here and pass out pocket constitutions to some of our 4th graders,” Woods said.

He said 4th grade is the first-time students will study both the Declaration of Independence and the constitution, per state curriculum.

Woods said he’s noticed many positive changes since being back at Morningside Elementary School.

“Definitely, I think when you walk through the schools today and especially here I think the technology was something we didn’t have,” he said. “But just the level of engagement and opportunity for kids, I mean you’re talking about stem labs. So (There’s) an even higher science inquiry that’s there.”

This is something the Dougherty County school system is focusing on, according to Kenneth Dyers, the Dougherty County Schools Superintendent.

Students listening in the classroom.
Students listening in the classroom.(WALB)

“What we’re focusing on this year as we did last year is accelerated learning. (We’re) Focusing on getting our students to catch up from the impacts of the disrupted learning caused by COVID,” he said. “And we’re doing that. We started that last year with our Saturday schools and our extended summer schools.”

Dyer added that the schools are also promoting literacy, which Woods said can be practiced by reading their new pocket constitutions.

