Phoebe offering free mammograms in October

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and Phoebe’s Carlton Breast Health Center announced that they would be offering free mammograms in October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and women’s overall health.

At Phoebe Sumter, free mammogram screenings will be offered to 50 women who are uninsured and are due for their annual screening.

At Phoebe’s Carlton Breast Health Center, 100 free 3-D mammograms for eligible women who make appointments at the center.

Scheduling for the free mammograms will begin Wednesday, Sept. 14.

To be considered for one of the free breast tomosynthesis screenings, each applicant must meet the following criteria:

Not had a mammogram in the last 12 months

Age 40 or older

Not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)

Uninsured

Not pregnant

(For Phoebe Sumter) live in one of the following counties: Sumter, Schley, Macon, Marion, Dooly, Webster, Stewart, and Taylor.

(For Phoebe’s Carlton Breast Health Center) live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth

Must have a referring physician

Health officials said the event is only for initial mammogram screening and does not apply to follow-up imaging needs.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, according to health officials.

In 2022, The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 287,850 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, roughly 51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ will be diagnosed (DCIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer) and nearly 43,250 people will lose their battle with the disease.

To schedule an appointment, call the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at (229) 931-1375 or call Phoebe Patient Contact Center at (229) 312-4800.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.