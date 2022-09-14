New Wild Adventures expansion coming next year

Ask the Expert
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re ever looking for something to do that’s family-friendly, Wild Adventures has you covered.

Wild Adventures is a wonderful 3-in-1 theme park that many families from all over enjoy. On Tuesday, the park released announced a new addition to the park.

Almost every year, Wild Adventures brings something new to the table. Last year, they opened Liberty Farms petting zoo. This year, they opened two new areas, Waters Edge Brews and Bites and the Wanyama Observation deck.

On Tuesday, they announced their new Oasis Outpost that is coming in 2023.

“Now these additions represent millions of dollars in investments. And those investments have continued to fuel tourism to our area and have contributed greatly to the quality of life our families enjoy in our region. And I’m sure you’ve figured out by now that we’re not done yet. We’re not done investing, and we’re not done helping families make memories worth repeating,” Adam Floyd, senior manager of marketing and sales, said.

The new Oasis Outpost covers nearly three acres of the park. Bringing an adventurous family ride, more animal encounters, a year-round water attraction, food and so much more.

“Oasis Outpost provides a diverse ecosystem, home to all kinds of animals. The new area will feature four new animal exhibits including karakuls, red-footed tortoises, and porcupines,” Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager, said.

When you spend time at Wild Adventures, you hear a lot about creating memories. This expansion is a part of just that.

“Since the park’s founding, we have continued to expand our animal encounters, experiences in shows to excite and educate our guests about the amazing world that they live in. We always hope that our guests will discover something new with every visit,” Vigue said.

Wild Adventures theme park plays a huge role in the Lowndes and Valdosta community. Therefore, every time they expand, it not only impacts them but the community also.

Many city and county leaders said Wild Adventures is a tremendous asset to the community in many ways. It’s rare that you don’t see them sponsoring an event or helping out in any way.

“Wild Adventures plays a pivotal role in tourism for Valdosta and Lowndes County as a whole. The park brings guests from all throughout the region to stay here and experience everything you have to offer in the capital of South Georgia,” said Skylar Meeler, marketing manager of Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center and Tourism Authority.

Valdosta is redeveloping three acres of space. Taking the area and adding new experiences for their guest. From 2019 to 2022, Wild Adventures has added new and fun, family experiences to the popular theme park.

