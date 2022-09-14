Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - An electrical fire sent a Mitchell county chicken house up in flames Tuesday evening, according to Mitchell County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said at least one-half of a chicken house at Ulysses Poultry was destroyed by a fire.

Firefighters also said the fire was caused by an electrical problem in the chicken house. No one was injured in the blaze.

While some chickens survived the fire, many were lost. The business owners are still trying to determine the damage estimate.

The Mitchell County Fire Department said a number of volunteer fire departments helped put out the fire, including the Autry State Prison Fire Department.

