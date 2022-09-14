Atlanta Marta Police Dept. recruits in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Atlanta Marta Police Department is looking for people in Albany to join their Atlanta branch and they’re offering incentives and bonuses for those interested in a career with them.

They are offering signing bonuses for up to $5,000, and tuition reimbursements for up to $6,000.

“We’re looking for great people that are interested in law enforcement to come work for Marta Police,” Sgt. Adam McWilliams, Marta Police K-9 Unit Supervisor, said.

The Marta Police Department is traveling across the state to recruit in the Good Life City. (Source: WALB)

McWilliams said that many of their current agents are graduates of Albany State, so looking for recruits in the city was one of their priorities.

“We have several officers that work from our police staff that attended Albany State University. A lot of people from South Georgia that used to live in Atlanta still have that connection familiar with Marta,” McWilliams, said.

Marta police department also wanted to take advantage of connecting with the community and talk about mental health issues within law enforcement.

“A lot of times with the police, we always see people in their worst moments. And that connection we can make with people in those moments, to help make a difference is really the rewarding part of police work,” McWilliams, said.

McWilliams added that anybody interested in a career with the Marta Police Department is encouraged to contact them at 404-848-4900.

