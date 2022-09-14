Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Atlanta Marta Police Dept. recruits in the Good Life City

The Marta Police Department is traveling across the state to recruit in the Good Life City.
The Marta Police Department is traveling across the state to recruit in the Good Life City.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Atlanta Marta Police Department is looking for people in Albany to join their Atlanta branch and they’re offering incentives and bonuses for those interested in a career with them.

They are offering signing bonuses for up to $5,000, and tuition reimbursements for up to $6,000.

“We’re looking for great people that are interested in law enforcement to come work for Marta Police,” Sgt. Adam McWilliams, Marta Police K-9 Unit Supervisor, said.

The Marta Police Department is traveling across the state to recruit in the Good Life City.
The Marta Police Department is traveling across the state to recruit in the Good Life City.(Source: WALB)

McWilliams said that many of their current agents are graduates of Albany State, so looking for recruits in the city was one of their priorities.

“We have several officers that work from our police staff that attended Albany State University. A lot of people from South Georgia that used to live in Atlanta still have that connection familiar with Marta,” McWilliams, said.

Marta police department also wanted to take advantage of connecting with the community and talk about mental health issues within law enforcement.

“A lot of times with the police, we always see people in their worst moments. And that connection we can make with people in those moments, to help make a difference is really the rewarding part of police work,” McWilliams, said.

McWilliams added that anybody interested in a career with the Marta Police Department is encouraged to contact them at 404-848-4900.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said in total, 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of...
4 arrested in South Ga. drug trafficking investigation
The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in.
Cave-in closes part of Albany road
Andrew Jacob Murphy was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two...
2 teens injured in Moultrie shooting, man arrested
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy was charged in connection to the shooting.
‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens

Latest News

State Superintendent Richard Woods passing out pocket sized constitutions to students.
Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany
Tourism bureaus are working together to grow tourism in South Georgia.
Tourism Alliance to increase tourism in South Georgia
Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany
Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany
On Tuesday evening, a fire destroyed a chicken house.
Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house