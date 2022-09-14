Ask the Expert
Long dry stretch with warmer days ahead

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cool mid 50s to mid 60s greeted us with a hint of fall Wednesday morning. With tons of sunshine pleasantly warm mid to upper 80s covered #SGA this afternoon. Not as cool low-mid 60s but still rather delightful Thursday morning.

Drier air is locked in place across the region. The fall-like feel gradually relaxes as the humidity and temperatures slowly rise. Highs warm from the mid-upper 80s into the low 90s while lows top upper 60s and hold next week. The fall-like feel gradually relaxes as the humidity rises next week.

Rain free through the weekend with the only areas that may get some rain are those along/near a stationary front including locations near GA/FL line.

In the tropics newly named Tropical Depression Seven is on the threshold of becoming Tropical Storm Fiona. It’ll impact the northeast Caribbean with heavy rain and gusty winds by Friday. Still too early to tell if the system will impact the U.S.

