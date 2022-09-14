‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy is facing attempted murder charges in connection to the shooting. He is behind bars at the Colquitt County Jail.

The shooting happened at home on Old Adel Road late Saturday night.

“Our deputies received a 911 call in reference to a child that had been shot. Deputies got on scene and actually made contact with two juveniles that had been shot,” said Chris Robinson, sheriff’s office criminal investigator.

Deputies immediately tended to the teenage victims. The two victims are 11 and 15.

Murphy was arrested outside the home.

Along with attempted murder, he is also facing aggravated assault and battery charges.

Law enforcement says Murphy was just released from jail.

“The offender got out of prison on (Sept. 8), which was two days before the incident occurred. And his actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled. Probably for the rest of their lives,” Robinson said.

Investigators said the motive is still unclear.

Robinson said he believes the victims knew Murphy. But the exact relationship isn’t known yet.

He also said Murphy has a significant criminal history.

“He was sentenced in Tattnall County, Ga. for mutiny in the penal institution. Of course, there were also some other underlying offenses there I’m sure,” Robinson said. “I just know he’s been in jail for some burglary offenses, some drug offenses. I mean just an array of things.”

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090.

