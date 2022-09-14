Governor’s race too close to call, new Quinnipiac poll says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race is too close to call, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters in Georgia released Wednesday.

Gov. Brian Kemp has 50% of those polled, while 48% support Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.

“There is no cushion and no comfort zone for either candidate as the Georgia governor’s race roars to a finish and with the vast majority of voters saying they’ve already made their choice, there’s little wiggle room for either candidate,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy in a news release announcing the poll’s results.

In the race for U.S. Senate - a campaign which could determine Washington, D.C.’s, balance of political power this fall - Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock leads Republican challenger Herschel Walker by a 52% to 46% margin.

“Walker is down but not out of the race for Senate,” Malloy added. “However, Warnock is riding the overwhelming support of African Americans and wins big on favorability, the catchall polling measurement for everything from character to potential job performance.”

This is Quinnipiac University’s first poll of likely voters in Georgia’s 2022 election.

A total pof 1,278 likely Georgia voters were surveyed from September 8-12 with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

