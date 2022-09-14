Ask the Expert
Ex-aide who alleged sexual harassment sues Andrew Cuomo

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, on July 26, 2021. A New York judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sued him, saying he tried to groom her for a sexual relationship at the start of the pandemic and then later smeared her reputation publicly.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday by Charlotte Bennett also named three former aides of Cuomo as defendants.

The lawsuit sought unspecified damages.

It said Bennett was a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor’s administration when a barrage of inappropriate sexual comments by the governor left her experiencing near-debilitating anxiety, symptoms of depression and a neurological disorder.

A lawyer for Cuomo said in a statement that they’ll respond to the lawsuit in court.

