Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Bingo, Lite-Brite, Nerf among Toy Hall of Fame finalists

This photo, provided by National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong museum, in Rochester, N.Y.,...
This photo, provided by National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong museum, in Rochester, N.Y., shows the class of 2022 finalists for induction, announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The public can vote online through Sept. 21, 2022 for: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top.(National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong museum via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Voting opened Wednesday on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. The class of 2022 finalists are: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top.

“These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years,” said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall of fame is housed.

The public is invited to vote online through Sept. 21. The three toys that receive the most public votes will make up a single “Player’s Choice” ballot. That ballot will be counted alongside those turned in by a national selection committee whose members include industry experts, academics and others.

The inductees will be announced Nov. 10.

“All 12 of these toys have what it takes to be contenders for the class of 2022,” Bensch said.

Anyone can nominate a toy for the annual honor, but to be recognized by the hall of fame, toys have to have achieved icon status, longevity and foster learning or discovery. They also must have changed play or toy design.

The National Toy Hall of Fame opened at The Strong in 1998. So far, 77 toys have been inducted, from simple favorites like the paper airplane, bubbles and sidewalk chalk to the even more ubiquitous, including the stick and cardboard box.

Last year’s honorees were American Girl Dolls, Risk, and sand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said in total, 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of...
4 arrested in South Ga. drug trafficking investigation
The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in.
Cave-in closes part of Albany road
Andrew Jacob Murphy was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two...
2 teens injured in Moultrie shooting, man arrested
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy was charged in connection to the shooting.
‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens

Latest News

The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the...
3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US
A sheriff’s office used an infrared drone to find a golden retriever missing for nearly three...
WATCH: Sheriff's office uses drone to find dog missing for three months
LIVE: Car guy Biden touting electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
FILE - Alex Jones is expected to testify eventually but hasn’t attended the trial so far.
Infowars lawyer: ‘There were false statements’ on Sandy Hook