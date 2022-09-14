Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is the best way to get a baby to stop crying, according to science.

Hold the baby and walk around for five minutes. Then sit with the baby for five to eight minutes. Finally, put the baby in the crib.

According to a new study in the journal, Current Biology, that is the best way to get a baby to stop crying and sleep.

Researchers compared infant reactions to four scenarios to come up with the formula.

They say skipping the sitting part makes it harder for babies to sleep, and by extension, their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said in total, 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of...
4 arrested in South Ga. drug trafficking investigation
The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in.
Cave-in closes part of Albany road
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Andrew Jacob Murphy was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two...
2 teens injured in Moultrie shooting, man arrested
Chad Williamson, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute...
Fitzgerald man pleads guilty to meth-soaked rug

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken, devastated city
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly’s child porn trial
Queen Elizabeth II's children, King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, stood vigil...
Crowds gather in London to see queen’s coffin procession
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Car guy Biden to tout electric vehicles at Detroit auto show