ASU Police Chief encourages work-life balance through health and wellness expo

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was a party for first responders at Albany State University (ASU) Wednesday and it was aimed at maintaining the mental health of first responders.

“I wanted to have an opportunity for us to get together and have an expo, where we can do outreach with our students, but also with each other as fellowship and a mental wellness program,” Anita Allen, ASU Chief of Police, said.

Allen said she is making it part of her job to create a low-stress environment for her staff. She created the first annual First Responders Health and wellness expo to show the importance of work-life balance.

The first responder's health and wellness expo aimed to encourage a work life balance for those in law enforcement. (Source: WALB)

“Every day, we deal with so much regardless of what our roles are and what agency we’re working for. I want us to give back to those that are serving our community,” Allen said.

She partnered with local and state law enforcement agencies to give students at ASU a chance to seek job opportunities in law enforcement.

“It’s important to have this for them, to come out and talk to the people that are actually doing it in the field and say, ‘hey, what’s it really like on a daily basis,’” Dr. Jason Armstrong, the College of Business Associate Dean, said.

Allen hopes to make this expo an annual event so that anyone interested gets a chance to find out about a career in law enforcement.

