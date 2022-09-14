Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

ASU Police Chief encourages work-life balance through health and wellness expo

ASU Police Chief encourages work-life balance through health and wellness expo
By Riley Armant
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was a party for first responders at Albany State University (ASU) Wednesday and it was aimed at maintaining the mental health of first responders.

“I wanted to have an opportunity for us to get together and have an expo, where we can do outreach with our students, but also with each other as fellowship and a mental wellness program,” Anita Allen, ASU Chief of Police, said.

Allen said she is making it part of her job to create a low-stress environment for her staff. She created the first annual First Responders Health and wellness expo to show the importance of work-life balance.

The first responder's health and wellness expo aimed to encourage a work life balance for those...
The first responder's health and wellness expo aimed to encourage a work life balance for those in law enforcement.(Source: WALB)

“Every day, we deal with so much regardless of what our roles are and what agency we’re working for. I want us to give back to those that are serving our community,” Allen said.

She partnered with local and state law enforcement agencies to give students at ASU a chance to seek job opportunities in law enforcement.

The first responder's health and wellness expo aimed to encourage a work-life balance for those...
The first responder's health and wellness expo aimed to encourage a work-life balance for those in law enforcement.(Source: WALB)

“It’s important to have this for them, to come out and talk to the people that are actually doing it in the field and say, ‘hey, what’s it really like on a daily basis,’” Dr. Jason Armstrong, the College of Business Associate Dean, said.

Allen hopes to make this expo an annual event so that anyone interested gets a chance to find out about a career in law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said in total, 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of...
4 arrested in South Ga. drug trafficking investigation
The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in.
Cave-in closes part of Albany road
Andrew Jacob Murphy was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two...
2 teens injured in Moultrie shooting, man arrested
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy was charged in connection to the shooting.
‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens

Latest News

One man is wanted in an aggravated assault that happened last Tuesday.
1 wanted in Americus aggravated assault incident
ASU Police Chief encourages work-life balance through health and wellness expo
ASU Police Chief encourages work-life balance through health and wellness expo
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting
State Superintendent Richard Woods passing out pocket sized constitutions to students.
Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany