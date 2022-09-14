1 wanted in Americus aggravated assault incident

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus Police Department is searching for a man connected to an aggravated assault incident that happened last Tuesday, according to the agency.

On Sept. 6, at approximately 11:17 p.m. officers responded to the 500 Block of East Forsyth Street to a report of shots fired.

Two Hispanic males reported that they had been chased and shot at by two African American male suspects.

Investigation of the incident identified the two suspects as a juvenile who has been arrested and Jyquavious Malik Pitts, 21, of Americus.

Police said Pitts is still at large and is wanted for aggravated assault and criminal attempt at armed robbery.

Anyone with immediate knowledge of Pitts’ whereabouts should call 911. Information on this incident can also be shared with Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011. Anyone can also remain anonymous on the Tip Line at 229-924-4102.

