1 man arrested in Crisp Co. theft by deception case

One man was arrested on Friday in a theft by deception case.
One man was arrested on Friday in a theft by deception case.(Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is facing a slew of charges stemming from a theft by deception case, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Griffin,30, from Crisp County, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 9.

Griffin faces seventeen counts of theft by deception, one count of theft by conversion and one count of deposit account fraud.

These charges stem from multiple reports of Griffin selling and receiving payment for several types of merchandise/property that there are liens against or that he does not own.

These cases are still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, at 229-276-2600.

