1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mithcell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m.

Deputies said it was an isolated incident and that there is no active threat at this time.

The couple involved in the incident are not from Mitchell County and were just passing through when they pulled over at the BZ Bee.

Deputies said the man shot the woman one time. She was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in good condition.

Deputies who arrested the man at the scene are not releasing his identity at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any video of the incident or helpful information is asked to call Mitchell County Sheriff’s office at 229-336-2032

