Tifton PD gets state certification

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department is being recognized for maintaining several statewide standards, earning a state certification that only over 100 agencies across the state have.

By law, there are over 140 standards police officers must uphold. It’s things like professionalism, operational guidelines and transparency.

Lt. Lee Dunston of the Tifton Police Department said this was a long process, but he’s grateful the department was able to meet the milestone.

“For the community, it means that they can trust that the police department strives to do the right thing all of the time, and on those few occasions when maybe things do go a little bit sideways, we’re going to make efforts to improve our response to those situations,” Dunston said.

There are more than 700 police agencies in Georgia, but only 138 are currently state-certified.

Dunston said it feels great to be recognized as a department.

