Team of the Week: Valdosta Wildcats

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -In South Georgia becoming the team of ten week is not easy, but this team has accomplished many things to make them our Week 4 Team of the Week.

The Valdosta Wildcats are 4-0 on the season, only allowed 15 over 4 games, and shut out the team they lost to in their season opener last year.

This past week the Wildcats held Warner Robins scoreless, beating them 25-0.

A completely different outcome from their matchup against Warner Robins last season.

Defensive Back, Timothy Roberson believes him and his team came into this game with a chip on their shoulder.

“Last year wasn’t so good for us. But this year we had something to prove. They ain’t respect us. And there was just a lot to prove. Something inside me just built a fire and we had to play,” said Roberson.

The Wildcats are undefeated on the season.

Head Coach Shelton Felton believes the key to his team’s success so far has been playing what he likes to call wildcat football.

“Playing physical and fast and playing to the standard. It’s the outcome we gone play 4 quarters, we gone play off style of ball and off brand of ball, we gone make you play our style of ball and so we call that wildcat football.”

The Wildcats will face Coral Glades this week.

