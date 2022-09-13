Sylvester Palace Theater gets new act as restaurant

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester Palace Theatre isn’t changing its history. Instead, it’s adding more to it.

The Palace Theatre holds memories for many in Sylvester. What started in 1944, will now give a taste of history with a lasting impact.

Owner Zachary Hurst wanted to keep a piece of the theatre aspect by keeping the signage. When you walk in The Palace Restaurant and Bar, art pieces will be displayed.

“I really think the people in Sylvester deserve a place to drive to, and not have to drive to Albany or Tifton to get to get, you know, like a steak or seafood or something,” said Zachary Hurst, owner of Palace Restaurant and Bar.

The theatre was well-known in Sylvester from 1944 until now, and it still remains impactful. The new restaurant is designed to bring the Sylvester community together while holding on to a piece of history.

People in Sylvester will no longer have to travel far for a good steakhouse. They can hold on to history all while supporting the community.

