Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City

Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.(Bull Stock Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.

Police say in a news release that Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City after he got into an argument with a woman he had been dating.

Allen died at a hospital. PBR commissioner Sean Gleason says Allen went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider.

Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder. It’s unknown if Bagley had an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Covering Coffee County, Pernell Harris' family wants answers after his death last month, almost...
Peaceful protest for Coffee Co. man calls for answers in GBI use of force case
The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in.
Cave-in closes part of Albany road
The number for the Albany Area Crimestoppers is (229) 436-TIPS.
APD renews call for information in unsolved homicide cases
The old National Guard Armory is located at 1500 N. Jefferson Street.
Dougherty Co. leaders considering new housing option

Latest News

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
Authorities in Washington say they have charged a man with kidnapping, residential burglary and...
Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say
The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
GOP’s Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
Sen. Graham introduces 15-week abortion ban bill in Senate
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden plans to deliver remarks on Tuesday...
LIVE: Biden set to mark Inflation Reduction Act at White House event