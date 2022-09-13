Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man, 19, charged in death of 18-year-old woman who fell off golf cart

Derek Helms is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman who...
Derek Helms is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman who fell from a golf cart.(Gastonia Police)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after an 18-year-old woman fell off a golf cart and later died.

The Gaston County Police Department said officers received a report of someone falling off the vehicle on Monday, WBTV reports.

When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Gabby Carrigan unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Investigators believe several people were drinking and driving the golf cart in the area, including 19-year-old Derek Helms, who police said was driving the vehicle at the time Carrigan fell.

Helms was charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI, felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said in total, 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of...
4 arrested in South Ga. drug trafficking investigation
The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in.
Cave-in closes part of Albany road
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Covering Coffee County, Pernell Harris' family wants answers after his death last month, almost...
Peaceful protest for Coffee Co. man calls for answers in GBI use of force case
The number for the Albany Area Crimestoppers is (229) 436-TIPS.
APD renews call for information in unsolved homicide cases

Latest News

President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden plans to deliver remarks on Tuesday...
Biden touts Inflation Reduction Act despite sobering report
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Jury gets R. Kelly’s child pornography and trial-fixing case
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
Charles Criniere, husband and father of 10, was struck and killed by a 27-year-old woman,...
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead