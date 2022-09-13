Ask the Expert
A hint of fall across SGA

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What a delightful change behind Tuesday’s cold front. Drier air has pulled through the region with an early taste of fall, less humidity and tons of sunshine. Tonight a fall-like cool crisp airmass kicks off Wednesday morning with lows upper 50s to mid 60s then warming into the mid 80s with tons of sunshine through the afternoon.

With the very dry air holding through the weekend and most of next week, expect very little rain. We’ll continue to enjoy clear cool nights and mostly sunny warm days. Lows upper 50s mid 60s slowly rise into the mid-upper 60s while highs hold near average mid-upper 80s. Humidity creeps up so that fall-like feels gradually fades.

In the tropics it’s the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season and we’re keeping an eye on Invest 91L. Not looking healthy right now but it has a 40% chance of formation over the next 5 days.

