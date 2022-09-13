‘Black Heroes’ event highlights historic figures in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art will be highlighting five influential Black figures from the city on Saturday.

Hometown Black Heroes Family Day is inspired by this exhibit and recognizes people who have shaped Albany’s history.

Fighters for Freedom by William H. Johnson is a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian American Museum of Art is now in Albany.

“It focuses on a series by William H. Johnson that has been shown here for the first time in the last 70 years,” said, Annie Vanoteghem, Albany Museum of art director of education and public programming.

Vanoteghem said the last time this exhibit was shown in one piece was in 1947 and that the Hometown Black Heroes Event draws inspiration directly from the exhibit.

“It highlights our own American heroes, the majority of them Black heroes. People like George Washington Carver, Marian Anderson, all of these folks who worked so hard to make our country what it is,” Vanoteghem said.

The guests of honor for this event are Frank Wilson, Rutha Harris, Shirley Sherrod, Darrell Sabbs, Sr. and the honorable Herbert Phipps.

“We want the young kids who come to know who they are and to know the hard work that’s been put in so that they can teach their children about it,” Vanoteghem said.

The Albany Museum of Art is partnering with Albany State University for this event and will also show art from Dougherty County students. The exhibit will be open Saturday from 10 a..m.-1 p.m. and is free to the public.

The goal is to give Albany an opportunity to speak with those in the community that has contributed to vital parts of history.

