4 arrested in South Ga. drug trafficking investigation

The GBI said in total, 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of...
The GBI said in total, 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, counterfeit prescription pills and five firearms were seized in the investigation.(Source: GBI)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested following a two-month-long investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Those arrested were:

  • Travarious Mike, 27, was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl
  • Makylia Wilcox, 24, was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl
  • Lamar Watson, 37, was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine
  • Courtney Gear, 47, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The four people were arrested on Aug. 30. Drugs totaling $710,000 in value were seized.

Wilcox and Mike were arrested for trafficking fentanyl during a traffic stop and taken to the Crisp County Jail. The GBI said 1.2 pounds of fentanyl were seized.

Watson was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and taken to the Tift County Jail. The GBI said 16 pounds of meth were seized and that Watson is a member of the Gangster Disciples criminal street gang.

The GBI said Mike’s home was also searched and five firearms, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and suspected crack cocaine were seized. The GBI said Gear was inside Mike’s home and arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“A vehicle belonging to Wilcox was parked on Mike’s property. The vehicle was impounded, and a search warrant was obtained,” the GBI said in a release. “A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 1.65 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 5.9 ounces of suspected heroin/fentanyl, suspected crack cocaine, and suspected counterfeit prescription pills.”

The GBI said in total, 17.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, counterfeit prescription pills and five firearms were seized in the investigation.

Additional arrests and charges are expected, according to the GBI.

