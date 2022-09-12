Transitioning to drier and cooler weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An early season cold front continues east across #SGA. Ahead of the boundary scattered showers and thunderstorms clear out as the front passes tonight. Behind the front a very dry and refreshing airmass that’ll bring a taste of fall for several days. Expect cool nights with lows in the 60s followed by sunny warm days as highs top mid-upper 80s.

It’ll be a long dry spell so enjoy the nice change. Rain chances creep back Friday into the weekend. Not a washout but the cool crisp air gets replaced by increasing moisture which brings the humidity back.

