Transitioning to drier and cooler weather

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An early season cold front continues east across #SGA. Ahead of the boundary scattered showers and thunderstorms clear out as the front passes tonight. Behind the front a very dry and refreshing airmass that’ll bring a taste of fall for several days. Expect cool nights with lows in the 60s followed by sunny warm days as highs top mid-upper 80s.

It’ll be a long dry spell so enjoy the nice change. Rain chances creep back Friday into the weekend. Not a washout but the cool crisp air gets replaced by increasing moisture which brings the humidity back.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

