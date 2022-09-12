Ask the Expert
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method to carry out a death sentence later this month.

A state attorney told a federal judge Monday it’s “very likely” that nitrogen hypoxia will be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set by lethal injection on Sept. 22.

Miller was convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting rampage in 1999 near Birmingham.

Nitrogen hypoxia is supposed to cause death by replacing oxygen with nitrogen. The method has been authorized by Alabama and two other states for executions but never used.

