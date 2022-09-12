Southwest Ga. nonprofit honoring first responders with a seat at their own table

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia nonprofit is partnering with business owners to give first responders and law enforcement a table of their own — all in their honor.

Rebuild Restore Rebirth Tables for Heroes Initiative is all about giving back to the community. The gifted table will serve as a symbol of recognition and service to the community.

The Americus Police Department received its first table. They hope to share the space with the fire department, which is also getting one. The tables will be engraved to show the recipients’ name, as well as the sponsor.

“I’m really proud of how I have really grown into this community. They have really embraced me over here in the sheriff’s department, others have also come in. So, we have a lot of stuff that’s coming up, and a lot more veterans and a lot more first responders are going to get recognized with these tables,” said Sheron Hendrick, owner of Rebuild Restore Rebirth Tables for Heroes Initiative.

So far, Kendrick has made more than 125 tables and plans to make more. Those that receive the table hope it will be beneficial for both the employees and the public to use.

“Kendrick has a very strong and worthwhile charity. The ramps for handicapped folks and honoring first responders and veterans, so we really appreciate him picking us as one of his recipients. It means a lot to us. It’s going to have a plaque on where it came from and how it was dedicated,” Mark Scott, Americus police chief, said.

Kendrick currently services tables for southwest Georgia but plans to go statewide.

He also creates ramps for those that are disabled, which he says is a need because of lack of affordability.

But it takes sponsors to make these projects possible.

“Anytime you can give back, I think that always makes you feel good. As the community, whatever the needs of the community, we try to meet those and be there. Especially first responders. I don’t think they ever get their due. You know it’s a tough job, so I definitely wouldn’t want, and I appreciate you guys and thank you for what you do,” said Chase Pines, a table sponsor for the fire department and owner of Sunbelt Ford Americus.

Pines also thanked Kendrick for allowing him to be a sponsor.

Kendrick is currently taking donations. To make a donation, call Kendrick at (229) 854-3415.

