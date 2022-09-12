Southwell opens new clinic in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new clinic is now open in Valdosta, Southwell health officials announced Monday.

The clinic is at 2922-C North Oak St.

The clinic will offer bariatric surgical services and orthopedic services.

Dr. Wes Turton is a bariatric surgeon with South Georgia Surgical and Dr. Kyle Fleck is an orthopedic surgeon with Georgia Sports Medicine.

The clinic is now seeing patients.

“We are very excited to bring these new specialties to the Lowndes and Valdosta community. Drs. Turton and Fleck are both highly trained and experienced surgeons, and we look forward to the level of care they will bring to the area,” said Claire Byrnes, Southwell senior vice president of ambulatory services.

