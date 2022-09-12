Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released

Christopher Cook (left) and Christopher Golden (right)
Christopher Cook (left) and Christopher Golden (right)(Cobb County Sheriff's)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released.

RELATED: Funeral arrangements announced for two slain Cobb County sheriff’s deputies

Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.

Golden is charged with two counts of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault against an Officer. Cook faces several theft charges including three counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, two counts of Theft by Deception and misdemeanor Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Fatal shooting of 2 Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies | What we know

The killings have rocked the Marietta and law enforcement communities. Law enforcement agencies have offered their condolences and one West Cobb diner offered free food to law enforcement in the wake of the killings.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covering Coffee County, Pernell Harris' family wants answers after his death last month, almost...
Peaceful protest for Coffee Co. man calls for answers in GBI use of force case
Handcuffs on desk
3 arrested in Homerville unlicensed gaming operation
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow.
Albany man indicted in July murder