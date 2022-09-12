Here’s how you can help those impacted by flooding in Ga.

The flooding impacted many areas in North Georgia.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Torrential rain has left parts of Georgia underwater and WALB is doing its part to help.

WALB and our sister station CBS 46 in Atlanta are working with the Salvation Army for an all-day donation event.

The day of giving is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13

Want to help out?

Donations can be made by clicking here.

Text-to-give information: Text GAFLOOD to 51555*Message and data rates may apply.

