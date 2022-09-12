Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Girl attacked by cougar shares near-death experience

After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery. (KXLY, KRYZHANIVSKYY FAMILY, DEPT. OF FISH AND WILDLIFE, CNN)
By KXLY Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - A young girl from Washington state who was attacked by a cougar is sharing her story of survival and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal.

Lily Kryzhanivskyy spent a week at the hospital after she was attacked by a cougar in May while playing with friends. Now, months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.

Lily described how she fought back against the cougar that almost killed her. She was 9 at the time.

Lily Kryzhanivskyy is a young girl who’s braver than many, with a story of survival she isn’t...
Lily Kryzhanivskyy is a young girl who’s braver than many, with a story of survival she isn’t afraid to tell. She was attacked by a cougar while playing with friends in May.(Source: KXLY, Family photos via CNN)

“I started just fighting and kicking and punching. Then, the cougar came right behind me to my head, and he started chewing it. I was really scared. I had to keep on fighting, and I started praying so that way God might be able to save my life,” she said.

Lily believes God did save her life and is now helping her heal. She still sees doctors and not everything has been easy about her recovery, but now, she’s looking for the positives.

“I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror because I was too scared to see how many scars I got and all of the short hair, but then, I noticed that it was actually me. I didn’t change. I’m the same old me,” Lily said.

She’s a little girl who’s braver than many, with a story of survival she isn’t afraid to tell. She’s also wise beyond her years and isn’t letting the attack or anything else hold her back.

“I’m at least happy that the cougar cannot do any more trouble, but I’m happy that at least I’m alive and get to do everything,” Lily said.

Lily celebrated her 10th birthday Saturday. She wasn’t sure if she’d make it after the attack, so it was definitely a big birthday worth celebrating.

“Whoever is going through something hard, they have to stay confident. You can just overcome it, and you can face your biggest fear,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
File Photo: Michelle Oliver during her first appearance in September 2017. On Thursday, she was...
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
Covering Coffee County, Pernell Harris' family wants answers after his death last month, almost...
Peaceful protest for Coffee Co. man calls for answers in GBI use of force case
Handcuffs on desk
3 arrested in Homerville unlicensed gaming operation
Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow.
Albany man indicted in July murder

Latest News

After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how...
Girl staying positive as she recovers from cougar attack
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during...
Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Grand Slam title, top ranking
Teams huddle before the game discussing rules of the tournament
Albany basketball showcase brings out young talent
Jill Biden, left, wife of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe...
Jill Biden shares memories of Sept. 11 as wife, sister, more