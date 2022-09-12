Front Ends Rainy Pattern, Lowers Humidity

Today is the end of the rainy, cloudy pattern. Over the last 4 days, SWGA has gotten widespread 1-3″ of rain and temperatures 8-10° plus below normal.

We’ll warm up into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will feel like the lower 90s. This evening a front will start moving through. Along it, showers and thunderstorms will form. Expect storm chances to linger if in our southeast areas.

Tomorrow will feel noticeably more refreshing. We’ll start off with some of our lowest temperatures since late May. Our northern areas cool into the mid 60s. Upper 60s for areas south and east.

Clouds clear tomorrow. A crisp feeling outside as dry, cool northern air seeps in. High temperatures in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. The coolest night will be Tuesday into Wednesday. Lows drop to near 60 degrees. Coolest spots will be in the 50s.

We warm into the weekend. Temperatures return back to near normal - lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Moisture tries to make a comeback late week. Recent model guidance shows our southern communities get some sea breeze showers. Nothing too widespread for your weekend plans.

The tropics are quiet as we head into the second half of Hurricane Season. Two tropical waves are worth monitoring now. Both are given a 20% chance to form in 5 days.

