Dougherty Co. leaders considering new housing option

The old National Guard Armory is located at 1500 N. Jefferson Street.
By Molly Godley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is considering new plans for a property they’ve been looking to develop for six years now. It’s the National Guard Armory property on N. Jefferson Street.

Before the county was considering the property for just recreation. On Monday, County Commissioner Clinton Johnson said they’re considering developing housing for working families.

“We want them to work here, live here. We’ve got to have somewhere for them to go,” said Johnson.

For the past five or six years, the county has been working to develop the nearly 17 acres at the old National Guard Armory Site in Albany.

Some of their plans for the site include pickleball courts, a sports field, track, and now, possibly housing.

They're hoping housing will bring people back to Dougherty County.
“This is by no means any type of government-owned, project-style housing. We’re talking about housing for people who work and live in our communities,” said Johnson.

After losing nearly 10,000 people in the last decade, they’re hoping this can turn that number around.

Kirby Glaze is the president of the group working to help develop the area. Although they know what specific group this property will cater to, there are some challenges.

Kirby Glaze is the president of Community Development Partners, the group working to help...
“Housing targeting the Phoebe workforce that seems to be, at the moment, the most attractive market for that property. The challenge you’re looking to develop a piece of property in the county in a manner that’s not consistent with,” said Glaze.

Nearby there’s a bar, some housing and other businesses. Part of the development process would be conducting a market study showing what would be sustainable in that area.

To move forward with that process, the county would need to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the payroll authority.

Johnson said they’re hoping to have a developer by June 2023.

