Cave-in closes part of Albany road

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cave-in has closed part of an Albany road, according to city officials.

The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in.

City officials said construction to fix the cave-in is expected to last until Wednesday morning.

Detours on Shirley Avenue, Maple Street and Rena Avenue have been set up.

The city said drivers should expect delays when driving in the area.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.