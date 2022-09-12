Ask the Expert
Cave-in closes part of Albany road

The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in.
The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in.(MGN Online)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cave-in has closed part of an Albany road, according to city officials.

The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in.

City officials said construction to fix the cave-in is expected to last until Wednesday morning.

Detours on Shirley Avenue, Maple Street and Rena Avenue have been set up.

The city said drivers should expect delays when driving in the area.

