Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show.(Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show.

Records show the 70-year-old Gentry was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a half-hour later. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

A spokesman for the band says he was aware of the incident, but Gentry had no immediate comment.

Gentry, along with cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook, formed the band more than 50 years ago. They’ve released dozens of hits including “Dixieland Delight.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covering Coffee County, Pernell Harris' family wants answers after his death last month, almost...
Peaceful protest for Coffee Co. man calls for answers in GBI use of force case
Handcuffs on desk
3 arrested in Homerville unlicensed gaming operation
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow.
Albany man indicted in July murder

Latest News

A state attorney told a federal judge it’s “very likely” that nitrogen hypoxia will be...
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
The women were born in Germany and were girls when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s
Sisters who survived Holocaust die days apart in Alabama
The 21st-ranked Rebels open the season Saturday against Troy.
No. 21 Ole Miss opens season against Troy
The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene...
State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate