APD renews call for information in unsolved homicide cases

The number for the Albany Area Crimestoppers is (229) 436-TIPS.
The number for the Albany Area Crimestoppers is (229) 436-TIPS.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is renewing its call for information in a number of unsolved homicide cases.

Police took that call to Facebook, asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers.

Police are asking for information in the following cases:

Willie Stringer, Jr., 32, was killed after he was caught in the crossfire of an August 2020 shooting.

Wontania Hall, 26, and D’Varri Canady, 14, were found shot to death in an apartment in the 1000 block of Wingate Avenue in October 2020.

Tony Moses, 25, was killed in a shooting incident that happened in the 2500 block of South Jackson Street in November 2020.

Taneka Walker, 21, was killed in a shooting that happened in a Wendy’s drive-thru in December 2020.

Rossini Jones, 24, was killed in a shooting on West Oglethorpe Boulevard in March 2021.

Marcus Lewis was killed in an incident that happened in the 100 block of South Jackson Street on April 2022.

Anyone with information in any of the cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

